TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) is one of 89 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TrovaGene to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene’s peers have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrovaGene and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $500,000.00 -$24.90 million -0.62 TrovaGene Competitors $1.05 billion $96.19 million 1.23

TrovaGene’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TrovaGene. TrovaGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TrovaGene and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 1 2 0 2.67 TrovaGene Competitors 448 1652 4462 146 2.64

TrovaGene currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 641.84%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.88%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of TrovaGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -4,932.08% -315.63% -109.54% TrovaGene Competitors -8,695.22% -61.46% -24.46%

Summary

TrovaGene peers beat TrovaGene on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.