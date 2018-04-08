TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,276 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,115,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,215,867,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3,398.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 424,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Aegis increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.78.

In other Facebook news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,520,955 shares of company stock worth $1,148,179,674. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462,882.69, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,276 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/true-private-wealth-advisors-raises-holdings-in-facebook-inc-fb-updated-updated.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.