Trueblue Inc (TBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

TBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE TBI remained flat at $$25.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,062. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie W. Soodik sold 20,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $581,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,014.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,839,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue in the third quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trueblue by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 306,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 143,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,238,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 141,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

