TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0425 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, YoBit and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $280,260.00 and $59,100.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00190220 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00133185 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00174438 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017879 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012059 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,598,718 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

