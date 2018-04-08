TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. TTEC’s rating score has declined by 28.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $39.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TTEC an industry rank of 175 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut TTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

TTEC opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,417.58, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TTEC has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.75 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,366.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $523,417.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 30,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc, is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

