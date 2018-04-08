Twin Disc (TWIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Twin Disc an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on TWIN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

TWIN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.56, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $56.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

