Financial Comparison: Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) versus Its Rivals

Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) is one of 8 public companies in the “General industrial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Twin Disc to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin Disc and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $168.18 million -$6.29 million -55.49 Twin Disc Competitors $3.66 billion $278.08 million 49.88

Twin Disc’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc. Twin Disc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Twin Disc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Twin Disc has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Disc’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Twin Disc and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Twin Disc Competitors 29 241 305 6 2.50

Twin Disc presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. As a group, “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Twin Disc’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Disc and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc -0.70% 2.92% 1.69% Twin Disc Competitors 1.78% 22.00% 6.01%

Summary

Twin Disc competitors beat Twin Disc on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

