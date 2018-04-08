California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.73 Million Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,224 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 145.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,705,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,515,000 after buying an additional 3,384,072 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,597,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,223,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,525 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $7,762,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $10,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,733.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.29. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 41.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

In related news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 24,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $375,624.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,299.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,847 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/two-harbors-investment-corp-two-stake-lessened-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated.html.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.