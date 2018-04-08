Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.18 Million Position in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.50% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $283.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.59 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.18 Million Position in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-2-18-million-position-in-carrols-restaurant-group-tast.html.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.