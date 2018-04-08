Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.22 Million Stake in Legg Mason (NYSE:LM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) by 1,628.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Legg Mason worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LM. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Legg Mason from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Legg Mason from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of LM stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,341.02, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

