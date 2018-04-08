Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,840 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.38% of Chico’s worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Chico’s in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Chico’s in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chico’s by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chico’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE:CHS opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,267.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. Chico’s has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Chico’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $587.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Chico’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Chico’s Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

