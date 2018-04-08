Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 698,034 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $164,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $157,963.48, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/two-sigma-advisers-lp-sells-698034-shares-of-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.