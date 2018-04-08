Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,026,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,643,000 after acquiring an additional 199,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 551,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $89,537.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

