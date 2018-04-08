Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) by 1,575.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,405 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,758,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,027 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,025,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,527,000 after acquiring an additional 440,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,862,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,363,000 after acquiring an additional 391,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 502,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 301,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $91.98 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,509.41, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.40). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, Director Gary Shorb bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.53 per share, with a total value of $43,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.98 per share, with a total value of $373,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

