Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 112,462 Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Presidio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSDO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Presidio by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,682,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,572 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Presidio by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,727,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 486,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Presidio by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 374,867 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Presidio by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,039,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 83,888 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Presidio by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 469,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PSDO opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,429.74 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Presidio Inc has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Presidio had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.74 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Presidio Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on Presidio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Presidio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Presidio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Presidio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity.

