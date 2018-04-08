STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of STAG Industrial worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 102,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,079,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 205,946 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 66,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 142,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. STAG Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $2,307.38, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.42. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 356 buildings in 37 states with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet (square feet unaudited herein and throughout the Notes), consisting of 288 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and two buildings classified as held for sale.

