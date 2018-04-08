MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.50% of MCBC worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MCBC by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCBC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCBC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MCBC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MCBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. ValuEngine downgraded MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MCBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MCBC from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MCBC in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of MCFT opened at $24.90 on Friday. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. MCBC had a return on equity of 149.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCBC Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

