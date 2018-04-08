Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 591,510 Shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 136.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 111,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIG opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS upgraded Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

About Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company’s segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the activities of the construction and operation of systems for sale of electricity, as well as various fields of energy and telecommunications, for the purpose of commercial operation.

