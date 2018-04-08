A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,776 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.49% of A Schulman worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in A Schulman in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in A Schulman by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in A Schulman in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in A Schulman in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in A Schulman in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,274.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. A Schulman Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.10 million. A Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 20.83%. A Schulman’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that A Schulman Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of A Schulman from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

