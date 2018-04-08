Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $2.03 Million in Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.36% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $412,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.65. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

