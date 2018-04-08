Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in EMCORE Co. (EMKR)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.61% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 130.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EMCORE during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMKR. Northland Securities upgraded EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on EMCORE from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.32. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

