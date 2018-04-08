AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Stake Boosted by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,104.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $405,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $181,336.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,020. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

