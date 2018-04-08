Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm presently has a $234.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TYL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $206.66 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $214.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,913.73, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.71, for a total transaction of $1,527,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,582 shares of company stock worth $23,816,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/tyler-technologies-tyl-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.