Tyme Technologies Inc (TYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYME shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tyme Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tyme Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $68,706.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 923.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 178,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,083. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/tyme-technologies-inc-tyme-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-08-per-share.html.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cancer therapeutics that is intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. The Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyme Technologies (TYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.