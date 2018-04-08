UBM plc (UBM) Receives GBX 854.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of UBM plc (LON:UBM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 848.38 ($11.91).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBM. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBM in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBM in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.67) price target on shares of UBM in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.88) price target on shares of UBM in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other UBM news, insider Terry Neil purchased 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 919 ($12.90) per share, with a total value of £5,376.15 ($7,546.53). Also, insider Tim Cobbold sold 117,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($13.05), for a total value of £1,090,629.60 ($1,530,923.08). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 638 shares of company stock valued at $583,286.

Shares of UBM stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 943.50 ($13.24). The stock had a trading volume of 954,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,000. UBM has a 12-month low of GBX 639 ($8.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 957.50 ($13.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from UBM’s previous dividend of $5.50.

UBM Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company’s segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences and other live events.

