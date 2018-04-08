Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €230.00 ($283.95) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group set a €222.00 ($274.07) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays set a €204.00 ($251.85) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs set a €217.00 ($267.90) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €228.00 ($281.48) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €206.30 ($254.69).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €186.66 ($230.44) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($206.54) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($255.31).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ubs-analysts-give-allianz-alv-a-230-00-price-target-updated.html.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

