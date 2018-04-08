Continental (ETR:CON) received a €253.00 ($312.35) price target from analysts at UBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €240.00 ($296.30) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($296.30) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($320.99) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($308.64) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €245.00 ($302.47) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.43 ($314.12).

Shares of CON opened at €222.70 ($274.94) on Thursday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($230.31) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($317.78).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €253.00 Price Target” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ubs-analysts-give-continental-con-a-253-00-price-target-updated.html.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The company's Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

