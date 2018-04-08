UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IGY. Commerzbank set a €38.10 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €39.50 ($48.77) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €38.50 ($47.53) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America set a €41.80 ($51.60) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.42 ($43.73).

Innogy stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €38.24 ($47.21). 381,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 12 month low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($52.69).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ubs-analysts-give-innogy-igy-a-38-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.