UBS Analysts Give Salesforce.com (CRM) a $144.00 Price Target

UBS set a $144.00 target price on Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.54 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85,982.60, a P/E ratio of 258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $27,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,879.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,666 shares of company stock valued at $39,328,512. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 111,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 243,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

