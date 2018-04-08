UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in ForeScout Technologies (FSCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ForeScout Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $20,081,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $11,318,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ForeScout Technologies news, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 113,137 shares of ForeScout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $3,127,106.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Meritech Management Associates sold 1,014,140 shares of ForeScout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $28,030,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,916 shares of company stock valued at $49,804,958.

FSCT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ForeScout Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of ForeScout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

ForeScout Technologies stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. ForeScout Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,290.98 and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. equities research analysts predict that ForeScout Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

