Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 794.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 466,975 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 46.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $396,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,212.43, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

