Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) Position Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,064,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,961,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $116.03 and a 12 month high of $144.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

