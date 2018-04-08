Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Rambus worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rambus by 47.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,803,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 329,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1,514.31, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $90,571.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Stark sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $41,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $335,030. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

