Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,263 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Altria Group worth $447,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,404,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,970,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,802,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.17 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their price target on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $122,654.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

