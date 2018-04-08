UBS Group AG (UBSG) Receives CHF 19.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UBS Group AG (VTX:UBSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 19.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 22 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 20 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of VTX UBSG traded up CHF 0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching CHF 17.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,060,000. UBS Group has a 12 month low of CHF 15.11 and a 12 month high of CHF 19.76.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

