Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Coverage Initiated at UBS

UBS assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTFC. FIG Partners cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.99. 564,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4,988.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $91.67.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $461,424.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,242,405.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21 shares of company stock valued at $1,170 and sold 30,676 shares valued at $2,687,566. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ubs-initiates-coverage-on-wintrust-financial-wtfc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.