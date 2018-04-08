UBS set a €118.00 ($145.68) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($145.68) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.11 ($127.30).

ETR:WDI opened at €98.26 ($121.31) on Thursday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €47.90 ($59.14) and a twelve month high of €111.00 ($137.04).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Reiterates €118.00 Price Target for Wirecard (WDI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ubs-reiterates-118-00-price-target-for-wirecard-wdi.html.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

