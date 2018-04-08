UBS Analysts Give Schaeffler (SHA) a €12.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.81) target price by stock analysts at UBS in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs set a €15.10 ($18.64) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($21.60) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.14 ($18.69).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €12.58 ($15.52) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.95) and a one year high of €16.74 ($20.67).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

