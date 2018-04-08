UBS Analysts Give BMW (BMW) a €85.00 Price Target

BMW (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €85.00 ($104.94) target price by investment analysts at UBS in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. JPMorgan Chase set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cfra set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BMW in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.29 ($118.88).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.97 ($109.84) on Thursday. BMW has a 1 year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 1 year high of €97.04 ($119.80).

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

