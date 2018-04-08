UBS Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS.com (ASC)

ASOS.com (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS in a report issued on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASOS.com from GBX 5,725 ($80.36) to GBX 7,050 ($98.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of ASOS.com to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($70.19) to GBX 9,000 ($126.33) in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ASOS.com from GBX 6,800 ($95.45) to GBX 8,300 ($116.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs lifted their price target on shares of ASOS.com from GBX 6,100 ($85.63) to GBX 7,300 ($102.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($98.26) price target on shares of ASOS.com in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,228.94 ($101.47).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 7,000 ($98.26) on Friday. ASOS.com has a one year low of GBX 58.29 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 7,770 ($109.07).

ASOS.com Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

