Unilever (ULVR) Given a GBX 4,250 Price Target by UBS Analysts

UBS set a GBX 4,250 ($59.66) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($61.76) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($44.92) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($55.59) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,374.44 ($61.40).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,014 ($56.34) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($51.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($63.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 31.55 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

