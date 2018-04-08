UDR (UDR) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News articles about UDR (NYSE:UDR) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UDR earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3101283019885 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of UDR stock remained flat at $$35.71 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. UDR has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $9,575.99, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. UDR had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $250.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UDR’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $39.00 price objective on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $1,077,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,974,053.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,800 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

