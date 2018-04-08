UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of UGI worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,606,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,691,000 after purchasing an additional 447,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in UGI by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 709,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,224,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 241,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,022,000 after purchasing an additional 101,778 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI opened at $44.25 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7,718.17, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Perreault acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

