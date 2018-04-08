Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.52% of Ultra Clean worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP William Joe Williams sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $271,987.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,968 shares of company stock worth $2,128,093. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.08, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

