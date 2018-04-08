Pfizer (PFE) Holdings Reduced by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Investment Centers of America Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 195,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Pfizer by 437.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 773,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 629,361 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 373.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 244,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morningstar set a $38.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $212,695.86, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

