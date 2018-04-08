UnbreakableCoin (UNB) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. UnbreakableCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $364,562.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One UnbreakableCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00008316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,039.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.07 or 0.09330670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00027129 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00171986 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.01810430 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016412 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002836 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002145 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Profile

UNB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbreakable Coin is a SHA-256 POW coin with a hard capped limit of 80 million UNB and a block time of 300 seconds. There is a two step block reward with 50 coins for the first 800,000 blocks and 25 thereafter. “

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnbreakableCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

