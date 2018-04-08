Unify (UNIFY) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Unify has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Unify has a market cap of $935,165.00 and approximately $2,674.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.01673110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004554 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015729 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 17,860,831 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

