Union Pacific Co. (UNP) EVP Sells $2,083,913.04 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UNP opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $143.05. The firm has a market cap of $103,725.50, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

