Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Raised by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $103,725.50, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

