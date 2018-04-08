Uniqure NV (QURE) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Deventer Sander Van sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $110,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $850,750.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,032 shares of company stock worth $1,014,982 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in Uniqure by 167.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 106,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniqure stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,390. Uniqure has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 604.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.25%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

